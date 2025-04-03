QUEBEC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Québec, the Honourable Manon Jeannotte, unveiled today the new design of the First Peoples Medal during a ceremony filled with emotion and pride. This event, held at the Cabinet of the Lieutenant Governor, brought together several dignitaries, representatives of First Nations and Inuit, as well as the artists who collaborated on this symbolic redesign.

Created in 2018, the First Peoples Medal aims to highlight the commitment, talent, and outstanding contributions of First Nations and Inuit in Quebec.

The redesign of the First Nations category was undertaken following requests from these communities to modernize its design and incorporate culturally significant elements, including beaded straps. The new visual is the result of a collaboration between two artists, one Innu and one Wendat.

" By honoring the recipients of the First Peoples Medal, we recognize their essential contribution to the vitality of their communities, their role as guardians of traditions, and their commitment to building a Québec that takes pride in its Indigenous roots" emphasized the Lieutenant Governor in her speech.

"This medal honors the commitment of First Nations and Inuit, both within their communities and across Quebec. I am particularly proud that its new design reflects the talent of two artists from different nations, uniting our strengths and reminding us that together, we are stronger, and together, we go further" stated the Minister of Employment.

"The First Peoples Medal is much more than an honorary distinction: it is a concrete act of recognition for those who enrich our society through their commitment, knowledge, and culture. Each medal presentation is an opportunity to celebrate inspiring journeys and strengthen the bonds between peoples in a spirit of respect and reconciliation," declared the Minister of Relations with First Nations and Inuit.

In a highly symbolic gesture, the Lieutenant Governor presented the first two editions of the First Peoples Medal in the First Nations category to the artists who contributed to its redesign. Visibly moved, they received this distinction in recognition of their remarkable contribution.

Moving Toward Reconcil-Action

As reconciliation is a key element of the Lieutenant Governor's mandate, the Medals will be awarded during joint ceremonies where reconciliation will take center stage. These ceremonies will take place either in Indigenous communities or in nearby municipalities.

This new approach aims to create moments of pride, exchange, and sharing between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, strengthening connections among all citizens of Quebec.

This year, three Indigenous communities will host these ceremonies:

Wendake , April 6, 2025

, Pikogan, May 17, 2025

Gesgapegiag, May 25, 2025

Kuujjuaq (to be confirmed)

The Cabinet of the Lieutenant Governor of Québec warmly thanks all those who contributed to this initiative and invites the public to discover this new medal, which will continue to honor inspiring individuals and promising futures.

