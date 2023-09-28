TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Booking a flight or paying with points just got easier for clients redeeming rewards through the CIBC Rewards program. CIBC announced today a simplified experience that enables clients to access benefits, track points or make instant redemptions through a new enhanced platform available on both mobile and online banking.

Redeeming made easy: CIBC Rewards launches new experience on mobile and online banking (CNW Group/CIBC)

The new digital hub provides a personalized experience for Aventura cardholders, and allows clients to navigate all of the benefits and features of the CIBC Aventura program in one location. Clients are also able to quickly access airport lounges, Nexus passes and insurance coverage in one spot.

"Clients find value in the flexibility of using their Aventura points where it matters most to them," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Cards, CIBC. "We're extending that flexibility to how clients navigate and redeem their points with a new simplified experience that builds on the existing features that help our clients get the most out of their travel ambitions."

The enhanced navigation enables clients to make immediate redemptions, and makes it easy to find information on Aventura card benefits. The quick redemption feature also gives clients access to their most common redemptions, allowing for quick access to categories such as travel, gift cards, Payment with Points or Recent Purchases.

"With the growing number of Aventura cardholders, we're continuing to build on the rewards program to deliver the best value for our clients," added Ms. Ferri.

The CIBC Rewards program enhancements will be available to new and existing clients starting October 5.

