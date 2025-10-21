RED SUCKER LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, MB, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada is working in partnership with First Nations to help establish educational facilities that will deliver quality and culturally appropriate programs and services for students.

Today, Red Sucker Lake First Nation celebrated the grand opening of its new Grade 7 to 12 school--a milestone that marks a significant change for the community, which previously operated a single Kindergarten to Grade 12 facility. The original school has now been thoughtfully renovated to serve Kindergarten to Grade 6 students, creating dedicated spaces tailored to each age group.

Both schools will provide approximately 367 students with vibrant and nurturing learning environments that reflect the values and traditions of Red Sucker Lake First Nation, while building a foundation for students' health, wellness, and lifelong success.

Indigenous Services Canada invested $89 million in this school project, which included construction of the new school and surrounding infrastructure such as roads, water and sewer mains, the renovation of the existing school, and 11 new facilities to house teachers.

Quotes

"The grand opening of this new school represents the completion of an education project that provides a modern learning environment where the students of Red Sucker Lake will study, grow, play, and be inspired for generations to come. Congratulations to Chief Samuel Knott councillors, elders, educators and the entire community on their tremendous achievement."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"My sincere congratulations to Chief Samuel Knott, elders, councillors, and the students and future leaders of Red Sucker Lake First Nation on this great achievement. As an educator and a former student of the Manitoba school system, I've seen exactly how important it is for Indigenous students to have education that serves them. Projects like this new school and having space and funding for programs in Cree are exactly what is needed to ensure quality education in community and culture. I hope the students in Red Sucker Lake First Nation are inspired by truth and storytelling as I would be walking into the towering tipi library."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Quick facts

The new Grade 7 to 12 school is a welcoming, state-of-the-art 2,811-square-metre facility built around a striking central library, which features a towering wooden frame in the shape of a tipi.

The new school includes classrooms, a gymnasium, kitchen and cafeteria, computer science room, home economics room, woodworking shop, administration offices, and dedicated class space for delivering programs in Cree language and culture. There are also outdoor recreational facilities consisting of a baseball diamond, an athletic track, and an ice rink.

Construction on the new school began in June 2023. Renovation of the existing school, completed in March 2025, included a complete revamp of the electrical and mechanical systems, and the addition of four new classrooms.

As of June 30, 2025, ISC has invested more than $2.29 billion of targeted funds to support 337 school-related infrastructure projects, 214 of which are complete. These projects will benefit 261 First Nations communities, serving approximately 40,000 students.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation is an Anishininew community located over 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, with approximately 1,200 members, of which approximately 960 live on reserve.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

