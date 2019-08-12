Recycled Bus Batteries to Power Manitoba Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

WINNIPEG, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Electric and alternative fuel vehicles play a key role in our clean energy future. As Canadians continue to make greener choices, the Government of Canada is committed to delivering more options for them to drive where they need to go, while creating a cleaner environment for future generations.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today announced a $60,000 investment in the first electric vehicle charging station at the Red River College campus in Manitoba. The station will run on repurposed transit bus batteries.

The investment will improve the performance and reduce the cost of operating the rapid charging station by using recycled batteries and energy-efficient technologies.

This funding, which demonstrates a commitment to environmentally friendly, innovative solutions, was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program. It is key to building Canada's clean growth economy, helping accelerate the deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure, including Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstrations.

Canada's investments in our energy future are guided by the work of the Generation Energy Council, which proposed pathways for the Government of Canada on how to move forward toward a strong, clean energy economy.

Quotes

"This investment in clean energy technologies will help ensure that Canada remains a global leader in clean energy. The Government of Canada continues to work to reduce pollution, foster change in our transportation choices and leave a cleaner planet for future generations."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

