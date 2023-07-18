Record month-to-month increase in SAAR of housing starts reverses trend in June

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

18 Jul, 2023, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The declining trend in housing starts observed over the last several months reversed slightly due to a significant increase in actual housing starts in June. The trend was 234,974 units in June, up 2.4% from 229,520 units in May, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist
The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 41% in June (281,373 units) compared to May (200,018 units), which represents the largest month to month SAAR change in the last 10 years. This is mostly due to multi-unit starts which accounted for about 82% of total starts.

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) increased 46%, with 262,815 units recorded in June. Multi-unit urban starts increased 59% to 219,914 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 42,901 units.

The Vancouver and Toronto CMAs recorded significant increases in total SAAR housing starts in June, with Vancouver up 71%, and Toronto up 100%. Toronto and Vancouver's total housing starts combined accounted for 47% of total housing starts in Canada's urban centres for the month of June. Montreal CMA also recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts, however, it was less pronounced at 8%. All three recorded increases in both single-detached and multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,558 units.

Quote:

"We observed a large increase in the SAAR of housing starts in June which pushed the trend of housing starts upward after consecutive monthly declines since November 2022. Despite this, total year-to-date housing starts for the first half of the year were 8% lower than they were over the same period in 2022 as the high interest rate environment continues to challenge housing starts through increasing borrowing costs," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Toronto and Vancouver have been doing considerably well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 32% and 49% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




June 2022

June 2023

%

June 2022

June 2023

%

June 2022

June 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

83

54

-35

5

5

-

88

59

-33

P.E.I. 

16

13

-19

52

10

-81

68

23

-66

N.S. 

167

201

20

282

923

227

449

1,124

150

N.B. 

133

145

9

356

254

-29

489

399

-18

Atlantic

399

413

4

695

1,192

72

1,094

1,605

47

Qc

898

454

-49

4,301

2,443

-43

5,199

2,897

-44

Ont.   


2,123

1,491

-30

6,139

8,623

40

8,262

10,114

22

Man.   


245

153

-38

413

434

5

658

587

-11

Sask.   


131

89

-32

430

483

12

561

572

2

Alta.   


1,558

1,149

-26

1,787

1,219

-32

3,345

2,368

-29

Prairies

1,934

1,391

-28

2,630

2,136

-19

4,564

3,527

-23

B.C.   


656

599

-9

3,837

4,776

24

4,493

5,375

20

Canada (10,000+)

6,010

4,348

-28

17,602

19,170

9

23,612

23,518

0

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

41

18

-56

127

53

-58

168

71

-58

Barrie

107

103

-4

197

363

84

304

466

53

Belleville - Quinte West

37

24

-35

8

32

300

45

56

24

Brantford

22

53

141

162

2

-99

184

55

-70

Calgary

551

518

-6

1,332

721

-46

1,883

1,239

-34

Chilliwack

17

20

18

12

14

17

29

34

17

Drummondville

36

14

-61

84

27

-68

120

41

-66

Edmonton

765

503

-34

342

457

34

1,107

960

-13

Fredericton

53

61

15

123

81

-34

176

142

-19

Greater/Grand Sudbury

10

2

-80

4

2

-50

14

4

-71

Guelph

39

5

-87

55

136

147

94

141

50

Halifax

119

98

-18

271

887

227

390

985

153

Hamilton

85

33

-61

307

288

-6

392

321

-18

Kamloops

6

5

-17

8

1

-88

14

6

-57

Kelowna

74

62

-16

657

322

-51

731

384

-47

Kingston

34

27

-21

26

0

-100

60

27

-55

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

165

109

-34

376

54

-86

541

163

-70

Lethbridge

32

26

-19

7

2

-71

39

28

-28

London

156

27

-83

80

214

168

236

241

2

Moncton

38

38

-

229

164

-28

267

202

-24

Montréal

280

134

-52

2,830

774

-73

3,110

908

-71

Nanaimo

23

16

-30

25

3

-88

48

19

-60

Oshawa

112

115

3

205

60

-71

317

175

-45

Ottawa-Gatineau

258

236

-9

639

792

24

897

1,028

15

  Gatineau

27

14

-48

105

413

293

132

427

223

  Ottawa

231

222

-4

534

379

-29

765

601

-21

Peterborough

39

3

-92

0

0

-

39

3

-92

Québec

97

37

-62

590

540

-8

687

577

-16

Red Deer

20

3

-85

8

4

-50

28

7

-75

Regina

42

10

-76

45

149

231

87

159

83

Saguenay

25

34

36

36

14

-61

61

48

-21

St. Catharines-Niagara

105

41

-61

40

132

230

145

173

19

Saint John

34

31

-9

2

0

-100

36

31

-14

St. John's

73

50

-32

4

5

25

77

55

-29

Saskatoon

81

75

-7

384

333

-13

465

408

-12

Sherbrooke

47

27

-43

67

71

6

114

98

-14

Thunder Bay

16

16

-

40

4

-90

56

20

-64

Toronto

466

370

-21

3,780

6,801

80

4,246

7,171

69

Trois-Rivières

45

10

-78

97

267

175

142

277

95

Vancouver

296

350

18

2,446

3,555

45

2,742

3,905

42

Victoria

46

25

-46

187

477

155

233

502

115

Windsor

73

31

-58

66

25

-62

139

56

-60

Winnipeg

215

139

-35

319

428

34

534

567

6

Total

4,780

3,499

-27

16,217

18,254

13

20,997

21,753

4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


May 2023

June 2023

%

May 2023

June 2023

%

May 2023

June 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

316

418

32

23

50

117

339

468

38

P.E.I.   


38

142

274

108

120

11

146

262

79

N.S.   


1,680

2,227

33

3,127

11,138

256

4,807

13,365

178

N.B.   


828

1,023

24

2,909

2,982

3

3,737

4,005

7

Qc  


3,519

3,498

-1

17,790

21,551

21

21,309

25,049

18

Ont.   


15,094

15,452

2

51,468

101,342

97

66,562

116,794

75

Man.   


1,673

1,554

-7

5,136

5,208

1

6,809

6,762

-1

Sask.   


830

942

13

1,308

5,796

343

2,138

6,738

215

Alta.   


11,524

11,243

-2

24,279

14,486

-40

35,803

25,729

-28

B.C.   


6,246

6,402

2

32,467

57,241

76

38,713

63,643

64

Canada (10,000+)

41,748

42,901

3

138,615

219,914

59

180,363

262,815

46

Canada (All Areas)

54,740

55,552

1

145,276

225,817

55

200,018

281,373

41

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

266

203

-24

1,884

636

-66

2,150

839

-61

Barrie

1,041

1,236

19

432

4,356

##

1,473

5,592

280

Belleville - Quinte West

158

195

23

48

384

##

206

579

181

Brantford

631

1,281

103

756

24

-97

1,387

1,305

-6

Calgary

5,660

5,654

0

18,768

8,652

-54

24,428

14,306

-41

Chilliwack

224

282

26

224

168

-25

932

450

-52

Drummondville

114

119

4

540

324

-40

654

443

-32

Edmonton

4,682

4,710

1

5,220

5,484

5

9,902

10,194

3

Fredericton

110

399

263

264

972

268

374

1,371

267

Greater/Grand Sudbury

90

20

-78

120

24

-80

210

44

-79

Guelph

65

41

-37

60

1,632

##

125

1,673

##

Halifax

343

675

97

1,728

10,644

##

2,071

11,319

447

Hamilton

261

310

19

756

3,456

357

1,017

3,766

270

Kamloops

59

57

-3

36

12

-67

95

69

-27

Kelowna

403

534

33

1,440

3,864

168

1,843

4,398

139

Kingston

266

240

-10

108

0

-100

374

240

-36

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

800

1,173

47

1,704

648

-62

2,504

1,821

-27

Lethbridge

12

222

##

0

24

##

12

246

##

London

431

336

-22

2,388

2,568

8

2,819

2,904

3

Moncton

209

263

26

1,824

1,968

8

2,033

2,231

10

Montréal

857

1,088

27

8,511

9,053

6

9,368

10,141

8

Nanaimo

190

169

-11

552

36

-93

742

205

-72

Oshawa

377

1,076

185

1,512

720

-52

1,889

1,796

-5

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,604

2,581

61

3,216

9,504

196

4,820

12,085

151

  Gatineau

291

304

4

900

4,956

451

1,191

5,260

342

  Ottawa

1,313

2,277

73

2,316

4,548

96

3,629

6,825

88

Peterborough

51

33

-35

120

0

-100

171

33

-81

Québec

437

347

-21

2,916

6,480

122

3,353

6,827

104

Red Deer

125

40

-68

216

48

-78

341

88

-74

Regina

170

90

-47

288

1,788

##

458

1,878

310

Saguenay

109

206

89

288

168

-42

397

374

-6

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,517

516

-66

984

1,584

61

2,501

2,100

-16

Saint John

209

253

21

960

0

-100

1,169

253

-78

St. John's

303

365

20

72

60

-17

375

425

13

Saskatoon

558

758

36

1,008

3,996

296

1,566

4,754

204

Sherbrooke

188

187

-1

864

852

-1

1,052

1,039

-1

Thunder Bay

81

102

26

0

48

##

81

150

85

Toronto

4,132

4,162

1

38,724

81,612

111

42,856

85,774

100

Trois-Rivières

149

70

-53

612

3,204

424

761

3,274

330

Vancouver

3,428

3,638

6

23,724

42,660

80

27,152

46,298

71

Victoria

637

227

-64

996

5,724

475

1,633

5,951

264

Windsor

260

230

-12

528

300

-43

788

530

-33

Winnipeg

1,556

1,402

-10

5,076

5,136

1

6,632

6,538

-1

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

