Record month-to-month increase in SAAR of housing starts reverses trend in June

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The declining trend in housing starts observed over the last several months reversed slightly due to a significant increase in actual housing starts in June. The trend was 234,974 units in June, up 2.4% from 229,520 units in May, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 41% in June (281,373 units) compared to May (200,018 units), which represents the largest month to month SAAR change in the last 10 years. This is mostly due to multi-unit starts which accounted for about 82% of total starts.

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) increased 46%, with 262,815 units recorded in June. Multi-unit urban starts increased 59% to 219,914 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 42,901 units.

The Vancouver and Toronto CMAs recorded significant increases in total SAAR housing starts in June, with Vancouver up 71%, and Toronto up 100%. Toronto and Vancouver's total housing starts combined accounted for 47% of total housing starts in Canada's urban centres for the month of June. Montreal CMA also recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts, however, it was less pronounced at 8%. All three recorded increases in both single-detached and multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,558 units.

"We observed a large increase in the SAAR of housing starts in June which pushed the trend of housing starts upward after consecutive monthly declines since November 2022. Despite this, total year-to-date housing starts for the first half of the year were 8% lower than they were over the same period in 2022 as the high interest rate environment continues to challenge housing starts through increasing borrowing costs," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Toronto and Vancouver have been doing considerably well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 32% and 49% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







June 2022 June 2023 % June 2022 June 2023 % June 2022 June 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

83 54 -35 5 5 - 88 59 -33 P.E.I.

16 13 -19 52 10 -81 68 23 -66 N.S.

167 201 20 282 923 227 449 1,124 150 N.B.

133 145 9 356 254 -29 489 399 -18 Atlantic

399 413 4 695 1,192 72 1,094 1,605 47 Qc

898 454 -49 4,301 2,443 -43 5,199 2,897 -44 Ont.

2,123 1,491 -30 6,139 8,623 40 8,262 10,114 22 Man.

245 153 -38 413 434 5 658 587 -11 Sask.

131 89 -32 430 483 12 561 572 2 Alta.

1,558 1,149 -26 1,787 1,219 -32 3,345 2,368 -29 Prairies

1,934 1,391 -28 2,630 2,136 -19 4,564 3,527 -23 B.C.

656 599 -9 3,837 4,776 24 4,493 5,375 20 Canada (10,000+) 6,010 4,348 -28 17,602 19,170 9 23,612 23,518 0 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 41 18 -56 127 53 -58 168 71 -58 Barrie

107 103 -4 197 363 84 304 466 53 Belleville - Quinte West 37 24 -35 8 32 300 45 56 24 Brantford

22 53 141 162 2 -99 184 55 -70 Calgary

551 518 -6 1,332 721 -46 1,883 1,239 -34 Chilliwack

17 20 18 12 14 17 29 34 17 Drummondville 36 14 -61 84 27 -68 120 41 -66 Edmonton

765 503 -34 342 457 34 1,107 960 -13 Fredericton

53 61 15 123 81 -34 176 142 -19 Greater/Grand Sudbury 10 2 -80 4 2 -50 14 4 -71 Guelph

39 5 -87 55 136 147 94 141 50 Halifax

119 98 -18 271 887 227 390 985 153 Hamilton

85 33 -61 307 288 -6 392 321 -18 Kamloops

6 5 -17 8 1 -88 14 6 -57 Kelowna

74 62 -16 657 322 -51 731 384 -47 Kingston

34 27 -21 26 0 -100 60 27 -55 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 165 109 -34 376 54 -86 541 163 -70 Lethbridge

32 26 -19 7 2 -71 39 28 -28 London

156 27 -83 80 214 168 236 241 2 Moncton

38 38 - 229 164 -28 267 202 -24 Montréal

280 134 -52 2,830 774 -73 3,110 908 -71 Nanaimo

23 16 -30 25 3 -88 48 19 -60 Oshawa

112 115 3 205 60 -71 317 175 -45 Ottawa-Gatineau 258 236 -9 639 792 24 897 1,028 15 Gatineau

27 14 -48 105 413 293 132 427 223 Ottawa

231 222 -4 534 379 -29 765 601 -21 Peterborough

39 3 -92 0 0 - 39 3 -92 Québec

97 37 -62 590 540 -8 687 577 -16 Red Deer

20 3 -85 8 4 -50 28 7 -75 Regina

42 10 -76 45 149 231 87 159 83 Saguenay

25 34 36 36 14 -61 61 48 -21 St. Catharines-Niagara 105 41 -61 40 132 230 145 173 19 Saint John

34 31 -9 2 0 -100 36 31 -14 St. John's

73 50 -32 4 5 25 77 55 -29 Saskatoon

81 75 -7 384 333 -13 465 408 -12 Sherbrooke

47 27 -43 67 71 6 114 98 -14 Thunder Bay

16 16 - 40 4 -90 56 20 -64 Toronto

466 370 -21 3,780 6,801 80 4,246 7,171 69 Trois-Rivières

45 10 -78 97 267 175 142 277 95 Vancouver

296 350 18 2,446 3,555 45 2,742 3,905 42 Victoria

46 25 -46 187 477 155 233 502 115 Windsor

73 31 -58 66 25 -62 139 56 -60 Winnipeg

215 139 -35 319 428 34 534 567 6 Total

4,780 3,499 -27 16,217 18,254 13 20,997 21,753 4 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

















Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



May 2023 June 2023 % May 2023 June 2023 % May 2023 June 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

316 418 32 23 50 117 339 468 38 P.E.I.

38 142 274 108 120 11 146 262 79 N.S.

1,680 2,227 33 3,127 11,138 256 4,807 13,365 178 N.B.

828 1,023 24 2,909 2,982 3 3,737 4,005 7 Qc

3,519 3,498 -1 17,790 21,551 21 21,309 25,049 18 Ont.

15,094 15,452 2 51,468 101,342 97 66,562 116,794 75 Man.

1,673 1,554 -7 5,136 5,208 1 6,809 6,762 -1 Sask.

830 942 13 1,308 5,796 343 2,138 6,738 215 Alta.

11,524 11,243 -2 24,279 14,486 -40 35,803 25,729 -28 B.C.

6,246 6,402 2 32,467 57,241 76 38,713 63,643 64 Canada (10,000+) 41,748 42,901 3 138,615 219,914 59 180,363 262,815 46 Canada (All Areas) 54,740 55,552 1 145,276 225,817 55 200,018 281,373 41 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 266 203 -24 1,884 636 -66 2,150 839 -61 Barrie

1,041 1,236 19 432 4,356 ## 1,473 5,592 280 Belleville - Quinte West 158 195 23 48 384 ## 206 579 181 Brantford

631 1,281 103 756 24 -97 1,387 1,305 -6 Calgary

5,660 5,654 0 18,768 8,652 -54 24,428 14,306 -41 Chilliwack

224 282 26 224 168 -25 932 450 -52 Drummondville 114 119 4 540 324 -40 654 443 -32 Edmonton

4,682 4,710 1 5,220 5,484 5 9,902 10,194 3 Fredericton

110 399 263 264 972 268 374 1,371 267 Greater/Grand Sudbury 90 20 -78 120 24 -80 210 44 -79 Guelph

65 41 -37 60 1,632 ## 125 1,673 ## Halifax

343 675 97 1,728 10,644 ## 2,071 11,319 447 Hamilton

261 310 19 756 3,456 357 1,017 3,766 270 Kamloops

59 57 -3 36 12 -67 95 69 -27 Kelowna

403 534 33 1,440 3,864 168 1,843 4,398 139 Kingston

266 240 -10 108 0 -100 374 240 -36 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 800 1,173 47 1,704 648 -62 2,504 1,821 -27 Lethbridge

12 222 ## 0 24 ## 12 246 ## London

431 336 -22 2,388 2,568 8 2,819 2,904 3 Moncton

209 263 26 1,824 1,968 8 2,033 2,231 10 Montréal

857 1,088 27 8,511 9,053 6 9,368 10,141 8 Nanaimo

190 169 -11 552 36 -93 742 205 -72 Oshawa

377 1,076 185 1,512 720 -52 1,889 1,796 -5 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,604 2,581 61 3,216 9,504 196 4,820 12,085 151 Gatineau

291 304 4 900 4,956 451 1,191 5,260 342 Ottawa

1,313 2,277 73 2,316 4,548 96 3,629 6,825 88 Peterborough 51 33 -35 120 0 -100 171 33 -81 Québec

437 347 -21 2,916 6,480 122 3,353 6,827 104 Red Deer

125 40 -68 216 48 -78 341 88 -74 Regina

170 90 -47 288 1,788 ## 458 1,878 310 Saguenay

109 206 89 288 168 -42 397 374 -6 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,517 516 -66 984 1,584 61 2,501 2,100 -16 Saint John

209 253 21 960 0 -100 1,169 253 -78 St. John's

303 365 20 72 60 -17 375 425 13 Saskatoon

558 758 36 1,008 3,996 296 1,566 4,754 204 Sherbrooke

188 187 -1 864 852 -1 1,052 1,039 -1 Thunder Bay 81 102 26 0 48 ## 81 150 85 Toronto

4,132 4,162 1 38,724 81,612 111 42,856 85,774 100 Trois-Rivières 149 70 -53 612 3,204 424 761 3,274 330 Vancouver

3,428 3,638 6 23,724 42,660 80 27,152 46,298 71 Victoria

637 227 -64 996 5,724 475 1,633 5,951 264 Windsor

260 230 -12 528 300 -43 788 530 -33 Winnipeg

1,556 1,402 -10 5,076 5,136 1 6,632 6,538 -1 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

















Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















