Subaru retails 5,503 units in May; up 85 per cent versus same time last year

New Crosstrek record with 2,234 units sold, up 165.0 per cent versus last May

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) sees sales bloom in May with a record Crosstrek and sales overall up 85.0 per cent with 5,503 units sold versus the same time last year. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 21,962 units, an increase of 58.5 per cent over the same period last year. Coast to coast, all regions were ahead of last May.

The refreshed Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, outpaced sales from last May with a new record-breaking result with 2,234 units sold, up 165.0 per cent over last spring's sales result. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Small Utility in Canada for 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as well as TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

"We remain committed to our customers by offering the highest quality products and service," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We are excited to introduce several new and refreshed models in the coming months, and to continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

May 2021 5,503 Month's actual 2,975 Previous year (same month) 2,528 Difference 85.0% MTD sales vs. STLY 21, 962 2021 YTD 13, 860 2020 YTD 8, 102 Difference 58.5% YTD sales vs. STLY 10, 702 Q2 2021 4, 265 Q2 2020 6, 437 Difference 150.9% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

