Subaru retails 5,250 units in June; up 22.3 per cent versus same time last year

New Crosstrek record with 2,306 units sold, up 106 per cent versus last June

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) sees sales flourish in June with record Crosstrek sales and overall sales up by 22.3 per cent with 5,250 units sold versus the same time last year. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 27,212 units, an increase of 49.9 per cent over the same period last year. Coast to coast, all regions were ahead of last June.

The refreshed Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, outpaced sales from last June with a new record-breaking result with 2,306 units sold, up 106.3 per cent over last summer's sales result. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Small Utility in Canada for 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as well as TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

"A sign of our commitment to customers is always offering the highest quality products and services," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new and refreshed models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."





June 2021 5,250 Month's actual 4,292 Previous year (same month) 958 Difference 22.3% MTD sales vs. STLY 27,212 2021 YTD 18,152 2020 YTD 9,060 Difference 49.9% YTD sales vs. STLY 15,952 Q2 2021 8,557 Q2 2020 7,395 Difference 86.4% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

