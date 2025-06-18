SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec and the City of Sainte-Thérèse today marked the official opening of a 12-unit building offering housing for low-income families that was rebuilt after a fire. This new living environment located in Sainte-Thérèse was completed at a total cost of $4.46 million.

The event was held in the presence of Éric Girard, Quebec Minister of Finance, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, and Member of the National Assembly for Groulx, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. He was accompanied by Mayor of Sainte-Thérèse Christian Charron and General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive-Nord Isabelle Couture.

The Government of Quebec has invested $2.4 million in this project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The Government of Canada, for its part, has invested $2 million through social housing agreements. And the City of Sainte-Thérèse has contributed $5,000.

Quotes:

"Our desire to build more and faster, and to renew our stock of low-rental housing, has led to positive results. Sometimes, our work also allows us to help a building rise from the ashes of an unfortunate disaster and to become a new, welcoming living environment. That's exactly what happened with the low-rental project located at 162 rue Saint-Pierre, a building that the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive-Nord was able to rebuild thanks to the support it received from the Société d'habitation du Québec's low-rental housing renovation program. I am pleased to see that this building's future has been secured, allowing it to provide a safe and pleasant living environment for the families who will live here. I would like to thank all the partners who took part in this project."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"These 12 homes have been rebuilt and offered to low-income families thanks to the social housing agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec. Having one's home burn down is an exceedingly stressful event that can have seriously negative consequences. I am proud of our government's contribution to the rebuilding of these homes and to the well-being of the families who will live in them."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Like everywhere in the Laurentides Region, access to quality affordable housing is of the utmost importance for low-income families. This reconstruction is a concrete step in the right direction for improving the quality of life of such families. I would like to express my deep gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this undertaking. This is a valuable achievement for our community."

Eric Girard, Quebec Minister of Finance, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers and Member of the National Assembly for Groulx

“Following the fire that destroyed the low-income housing building located at 162 Carré Saint-Pierre on March 26, 2017, we are very pleased that its reconstruction is now complete. Comprising twelve three-and-a-half-room units, the new building addresses a critical need in the region—providing housing for low-income individuals living alone. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the realization of this project.”

Christian Charron, Mayor of Sainte-Thérèse

"Thanks to this reconstruction, we are now able to offer high-quality, healthy and safe homes to members of the population who often face hardship when looking for housing they can afford. This project does not just offer homes, it offers an environment where families and their children can share, build relationships and grow up together. We can truly call this a complete living environment."

Isabelle Couture, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive-Nord

Highlights:

The work on the building began on May 6, 2024 , and will be finished on June 30, 2025 , at the latest.

, and will be finished on , at the latest. The residents moved into their new homes on June 1st, 2025 .

. A common room will be available in the basement of the building to encourage socialization between residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Source: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]