OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today issued the following statement:

"Each year on World Refugee Day, people from around the world reflect not only on the plight and challenges faced by refugees, but also on the strength and contributions they bring as they bravely rebuild their lives in new communities. In Canada, refugees are a driving force behind our society and economy, and our country has a proud, long-standing humanitarian tradition of being an international leader in resettlement and integration. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are determined to do more.

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to meeting our existing refugee resettlement targets for 2022, and to resettling vulnerable Afghans to Canada. Despite the unique obstacles facing us in Afghanistan, we remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome at least 40,000 Afghans refugees to Canada. We will continue to collaborate closely with our international partners to facilitate safe passage of those in Afghanistan and ensure that they have the support they need to build their new lives in Canada.

"As global crises require global solutions, we recognize now, more than ever, the need to redouble our efforts toward increased responsibility sharing. Canada continues to provide protection to the world's most vulnerable from other countries across the globe through a variety of streams and programs. Earlier this spring, the government was pleased to resume the Blended Visa Office-Referred Refugee (BVOR) Program, through which individuals can respond to the world refugee crisis by sponsoring refugees who have been referred to Canada as people in need of resettlement by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

"This year, we launched the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility, with Canada as the inaugural chair. Canada's work on the Task Force builds on the success of the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, a groundbreaking program that helps skilled refugees immigrate to Canada through existing economic programs, while giving employers access to a new pool of qualified candidates to fill job openings and address shortages. The work of the Global Task Force will build momentum for complementary labour pathways around the world. Programs like these shine a light on the strengths and skills of refugees—something that, as Canadians, we recognize today and every day.

"At this critical juncture, we must not lose our sense of urgency in addressing the unprecedented levels of forced displacement around the world. More than ever, we are reminded of our shared humanity and collective responsibility to support those fleeing war and persecution and to make sure that no one is left behind. Canada is a global leader in resettlement and integration, and we take to heart this year's World Refugee Day theme that whoever, wherever or whenever people are forced to flee, refugees have the right to be safe and to be protected."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

