RECIPE Unlimited partners with Diageo Canada and Ketel One Vodka in support of Food Banks Canada to fight food insecurity

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - RECIPE Unlimited has partnered with Diageo Canada, a leader in beverage alcohol, and Ketel One Vodka in support of Food Banks Canada and its fight against food insecurity. Inspired by a mission to have a country where no one goes hungry, with every purchase of Ketel One Vodka beverage at participating RECIPE restaurants, the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Food Banks Canada.

As one of several initiatives in support of Food Banks Canada, the partnership between RECIPE Unlimited, Diageo Canada and Ketel One Vodka will provide approximately 330,000 meals to those in need across Canada.

"Through food and drink, RECIPE brands touch so many Canadians and this partnership allows us to continue to give back to the communities we are part of," said Nathan Cameron, Beverage Director at RECIPE Unlimited. "Ordering a Ketel One beverage at one of our many locations means you're helping to provide a meal to someone in need."

Over 1.1. million Canadians visited a food bank in 2019, making food insecurity a prevalent issue within our country, more predominant now during COVID-19. In May 2020, nearly 1 in 7 Canadians experienced food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do at our distillery," said Bob Nolet, the 11th Generation of the Nolet family, the family behind Ketel One Vodka. "Our hope is that, in combining forces with like-minded partners, like RECIPE, the potential for making a positive impact becomes so much bigger and more powerful. We hope that this initiative inspires anyone who makes or enjoys a Ketel One cocktail while making a positive impact for Canadians in need."

"Diageo Canada with the support of Ketel One are proud to partner with RECIPE Unlimited and Food Banks Canada to help support this amazing initiative, with the goal of alleviating hunger and food insecurity across the country," said Mark Phillips, Director of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "We're committed to the fight against food insecurity and honoured to work together with these great organizations to support and bring food relief to our communities during these uncertain times."

Canadians are invited to visit Montana's BBQ & Bar, the Pickle Barrel, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, Prime Pubs and the Landing Group locations to purchase a Ketel One Vodka beverage and have their donation given to Food Banks Canada.

ABOUT RECIPE UNLIMITED

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Landing Group and Original Joe's.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 29, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,363 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

ABOUT KETEL ONE VODKA

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka is a vodka rooted in authenticity, crafted honoring tradition and sophisticated in taste. Ketel One Vodka is produced in Schiedam, Holland by the Nolet Family, who has been distilling fine spirits for 329 years. Ketel One is crafted using the highest quality ingredients such as 100% non-GMO grain. The super-premium vodka is crafted from small batches using traditional copper pot stills, including the original copper Pot Still #1 after which Ketel One is named, together with modern distillation techniques.

In 2008, the Nolet Group and Diageo announced that they had completed a transaction to form a new 50/50 company called Ketel One Worldwide B.V. to own the perpetual exclusive global rights to sell, market and distribute Ketel One® Vodka, Ketel One Citroen® flavored vodka and Ketel One Oranje® flavored vodka. The Ketel One brand is owned by Double Eagle Brands B.V.

ABOUT FOOD BANKS CANADA

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

For further information and media inquiries contact:

Nicolle Scavuzzo

RECIPE Unlimited

[email protected]

Rachael Montgomery

North Strategic (for Diageo Canada)

[email protected]

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Related Links

http://www.recipeunlimited.com

