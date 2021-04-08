Recipe Announces $500,000 Support Package for Frontline Hourly Workers

VAUGHAN, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's largest full-service restaurant group, announced a support package for its Ontario corporate frontline restaurant workers to help them through the latest extended closures that have been mandated by the Ford government. "The anxiety created by the roller coaster actions of government-mandated openings and closings is having a significant financial and mental health impact on many of our frontline teammates," said Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited Corporation. "And while politicians and health officials debate the best course of action, it is evident that their decisions are impacting people beyond Covid-19. We want to ensure that no member of our team is left unable to pay their rent or feed their families. Unfortunately, we are seeing too many instances where this support is needed." Recipe's support program will consist of direct payments to teammates who would have otherwise been laid off by this latest lockdown. Recipe will also continue to focus on mental health through enhanced benefits coverage for mental health practitioners and employee assistance programs.

Since the beginning of this crisis, Recipe has taken action to support both its frontline teammates and franchise partners. In March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, Recipe provided an additional two weeks of wages to its hourly employees to help manage the initial uncertainty of the provincial lockdown. Recipe also launched a 'Thank You Pay' premium in support of their employees that have provided an essential service throughout the pandemic, delivering great food and excellent guest experiences across dining rooms and patios, take-out, curbside pick-up, drive-thru, delivery, or through third-party aggregators. In May of 2020, Recipe announced a $35 million subsidy program provided to its franchisees along with additional economic support through December 2020. As public health restrictions on restaurants increased towards the end of 2020, Recipe extended its franchisee support program through the first quarter of 2021.

In November 2020, in addition to over $2 million in investment in PPE and other social distancing requirements, Recipe announced its 'Social Safely' program which provides a transparent view to the protocols, procedures, and practices implemented at restaurants to help keep Recipe Teammates and Guests safe. "The health and safety of our Guests and Teammates will always be our number one priority, and the Social Safely program along with this new support package echoes that commitment," said Hennessey.

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of December 27, 2020, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,341 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

