Recapture of inmate from the Federal Training Centre - minimum-security unit

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - At 5:25 a.m. on September 3, inmate Yacine Zouaoui was apprehended by international partners.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre since May 23, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and the Sûreté du Québec is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A close and constant collaboration with our police and public safety partners allowed to apprehend the offender and return him to our custody.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

