OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of the Canadian Real Estate Association's (CREA) 39th Political Action Committee (PAC) Days, from October 20-22, REALTORS® from across the country will meet with their local Members of Parliament to advocate for critical housing policies that encourage access to housing for all Canadians.

With the backing of more than 160,000 members, CREA has been actively working to encourage federal initiatives designed to confront the ongoing housing supply crisis. While the issue has become a focus, much work remains to be done in partnership with all levels of government and key stakeholders.

"It's essential we strive together to advance effective policies that foster increased housing supply while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Canadians across the entire housing continuum," said Janice Myers, CREA CEO.

As our population continues to grow, demand for housing continues to outpace the rate of new construction and available inventory. REALTORS® have advocated for innovative solutions and policies to increase housing supply – from emergency shelter and community housing, to rental accommodation and homeownership.

Combined with thoughtful and integrated planning, CREA's REALTOR® Recommendations have great potential to help address the national housing crisis. This year, REALTORS® are advocating to:

Stimulate supply across the housing continuum by embracing innovation through offsite construction technologies. Establish a permanent mechanism to collaborate and coordinate housing policy and development, such as a national housing secretariat. Extend HST/GST relief for non-profit-built affordable ownership housing.

REALTORS® are experts on market conditions and consumer interests and are well positioned to contribute to discussions around housing policy.

