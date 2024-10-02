CREA Launches Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2025: Celebrating a Decade of Impact in Communities Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is proud to recognize the long-lasting impact of REALTORS® from across the country as we launch the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2025 Proudly Presented by REALTOR.ca.

REALTORS® from coast to coast dedicate their time and efforts to charities and causes dear to them. Nominations are now open to recognize a REALTOR® who has played a vital role in lifting their communities up.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary, the recipient of the award will receive a $10,000 contribution to their charity of choice in their honour, further amplifying the positive impact they bring to their community.

Latest Recipient

Since 2016, CREA has honoured 10 REALTORS® across five provinces with the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award.

Kelly Byers, a REALTOR® and salesperson in Woodstock, Ontario was the recipient of the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2024 for being an inspirational force for good in her community.

YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO-bh5EpRzs

"It feels awesome to know that we are able to do so much for our community and for those who are struggling," says Byers. "And it's pretty cool to see how many REALTORS® step up year after year."

Learn more about the recipients of the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award on REALTORSCare.ca.

Beyond the Award

While the impact of each award recipient is remarkable, the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award has also helped spotlight the countless stories of REALTORS® across the country who champion the REALTORS Care® spirit through their own charitable endeavors.

Spotlights of REALTORS® who have been nominated for the award include:

Crystal Hung (Vancouver B.C.):

YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Db2uv7zkV4

Chris Dunlop (Toronto, ON): "I think that so many REALTORS® are deeply involved with charitable work and community work because it's our nature to want to help people, it's our nature to want to make a difference and I'm proud to be part of this community and part of the giving back," Chris Dunlop, REALTOR® and Broker/Owner of Royal LePage Estate Realty.

Find more nominee spotlights on REALTORSCare.ca.

About the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award

The Canadian REALTORS Care® Award celebrates the outstanding efforts of REALTORS® who have gone above and beyond to improve the lives of others in their communities.

Each year, the recipient of the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award is announced at CREA's Annual General Meeting, with their story amplified across the country. The recipient of the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2025 Proudly Presented by REALTOR.ca, will be announced on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Nominations for the Canadian REALTORS Care® Award 2025 are open until Sunday, December 1, 2024.

To learn more and nominate a deserving REALTOR®, please visit REALTORSCare.ca.

Media Contact: Pierre Leduc, Media Relations, The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460, [email protected]