MONTRÉAL-BASED QUÉBEC DIVISION TO DELIVER LOCAL EXPERTISE WITH GLOBAL CAPABILITIES, SUPPORTED BY A WIDE RANGE OF PERSONALIZED SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CDNGLOBAL is pleased to announce its expansion into the Québec market as part of the company's commitment to coast-to-coast coverage. Montréal-based real estate market leader, Luciano D'Iorio, will serve as Regional President, Québec.

"With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Luciano has led various brokerage teams and is an expert in commercial, retail, corporate, and industrial real estate. He shares the collaborative approach our team of experts is known for and we are confident that he will strongly contribute to the company's goal to offer personalized services supported by local expertise," said Jon Bishop, President and co-Founder of CDNGLOBAL.

"I'm honoured to be part of a truly progressive real estate organization. Québec is a very important market for CDNGLOBAL for several reasons including the continued growth in the tech sector across the province. Additionally, many Québec companies are looking for advisors to help them connect with best-in-class brokers throughout the country and CDNGLOBAL's Canadian footprint delivers that," said Luciano D'Iorio, CDNGLOBAL's Regional President, Québec.

The province of Québec experienced significant growth in certain sectors this year including industrial and logistics with a full recovery of tenant and investor demand anticipated in 2022. Additionally, as consumer confidence continues to regain, the retail sector is expected to follow. "In anticipation of these projections, we are immediately hiring commercial, industrial, and retail experts who can expect to be well compensated and supported by a broker network unmatched in the industry," added Mr. D'Iorio.

About CDNGLOBAL®

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

A progressive team of leading real estate advisors focused on building strong relationships and powering prosperity through innovative commercial real estate solutions based on localized market intelligence, trust, and human connectivity. Designed to serve you better, CDNGLOBAL solutions are tailor-made to suit our clients' short-term goals and long-term success. CDNGLOBAL provides a wide range of commercial real estate services including industrial, office, and retail leasing, capital markets, investment sales, and commercial real estate advisory services. With expert localized teams in every major Canadian market as well as strategic global partnerships, our clients gain access to any service they seek, in the markets they need, through a single point of contact – your strategic ally in business. Our team's singular goal is to use our shared resources, expertise, and market intelligence, along with a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, to deliver the single best strategic solution for each and every client. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CDNGLOBAL has offices across Canada. For more information, please go to www.cdnglobal.com.

