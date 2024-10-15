TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - CDNGLOBAL, a Canadian full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a controlling interest in Langdon Partners Real Estate Brokerage, a highly regarded Toronto-based, multi-market, commercial real estate brokerage. This acquisition strengthens CDNGLOBAL's position in Canada and internationally with Pat Langdon, joining CDNGLOBAL in the role of President, International Relations and Strategic Growth.

"Pat has spent his career successfully establishing strategic business relationships nationally and globally and will continue to build these relationships with CDNGLOBAL as the company continues executing its strategic growth plans," said Agron Miloti, CEO of CDNGLOBAL. "In addition, Pat has been a key player in numerous high-profile transactions in Greater Toronto, representing large local, national, and international clients. Together we will create even more value for our clients, offering unmatched service, market insight, and international opportunities."

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to the CDNGLOBAL family," said Scott Mulligan, Managing Partner and Broker of Record for CDNGLOBAL's Toronto office. "Pat's expertise in multi-market brokerage and his international relationships are a great fit for CDNGLOBAL's future growth."

"The opportunity to combine our two firms and re-engage with long-time industry associates who have similar values and goals was very important to me, and simply something that I could not pass up. Now with CDNGLOBAL, we will continue to build on the success that the company has achieved, and continue the momentum," said Pat Langdon, President, International Relations and Strategic Growth, CDNGLOBAL.

The acquisition of Langdon Partners Real Estate Brokerage represents a significant milestone in CDNGLOBAL's growth strategy as it continues to expand its footprint in key markets across Canada, North America, and across the globe.

