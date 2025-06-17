MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A first for Saint-Laurent, Jadco proudly showcases its commitment to environmental and social responsibility through its Équinoxe Bois-Franc project, which is now under construction. Designed to be carbon neutral, the project reflects the core pillars of the company's ESG framework.

Équinoxe Bois-Franc will offer approximately 525 residential units, to be developed in two phases. Phase 1 is slated for completion in spring 2026, followed by Phase 2 in 2028. The project, with a total investment of over $225 million, is aiming for LEED, BOMA, and Zero Carbon Building Performance Standard certifications—a clear reflection of its tangible contribution to decarbonization.

Located in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood, Équinoxe Bois-Franc is thoughtfully designed to minimize its environmental footprint while promoting an enhanced lifestyle for its residents. Key features include a dual-energy mechanical system powered by renewable natural gas, 340 bicycle storage spaces, and urban gardens. Both buildings will also feature green roofs to promote better thermal regulation.

One of the project's key strengths is its seamless integration into the existing urban fabric. A public pedestrian pathway will run through both phases, promoting connectivity and active transportation. The site is well-served by multiple bus routes, is steps away from a planned sustainable mobility corridor along Henri-Bourassa, and just a five-minute walk from the Bois-Franc REM station. To further improve accessibility, options like car sharing and BIXI stations are currently being explored.

"At Jadco, we believe real estate is about more than just constructing buildings—it's about creating sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities. Our ESG commitment is reflected not only in our projects, but also in our culture, governance, partnerships, and long-term vision. With Équinoxe Bois-Franc, we're taking another meaningful step by pursuing the first Zero Carbon certification for a residential project in Saint-Laurent, while helping shape a forward-looking community."—Carole Doudak, Vice-President, Jadco

