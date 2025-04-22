To download the renderings, click here.

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Jadco Group is delighted to welcome Ability Biotherapeutics, a Québec-based antibody therapeutics company, to Inspire Bio Innovations. Ability will occupy the 6th floor of Phase 2 in this significant redevelopment of the former Montréal Chest Institute.

Since its unveiling less than two years ago, the project has sparked genuine enthusiasm within the life sciences ecosystem. Initially hosting the headquarters of Cellcarta, it has since brought together various Montréal universities and the Montréal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM). The project gained international recognition by being awarded the title of Future Office Project of the Year at the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF). This life sciences hub is already attracting a community of forward-thinking researchers and entrepreneurs focused on innovation. It significantly contributes to the economies of Montréal, Québec, and Canada, enabling to compete with similar centres in both the United States and Europe.

The project's first phase is scheduled for completion this summer, with the second phase, including Ability's new space, expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Ability Biotherapeutics is pioneering a new generation of targeted antibody therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, powered by its proprietary generative AI-based AbiLeap™ platform. Taking advantage of Inspire Bio Innovations' dynamic environment, Ability plans to complete preclinical studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of its therapeutic products and to begin large-scale production in preparation for the first human clinical trials. These steps are expected to enable the company to triple its number of employees by 2028.

Located in the heart of downtown Montréal, Inspire Bio Innovations offers an ideal location with easy access via public and active transportation and proximity to major highways. This life sciences innovation hub is strategically located near a vibrant community of research centres and top-tier researchers, including MILA, CR-CHUM, CR-CUSUM, IRCM, and IRIC. This proximity will significantly enhance interactions and knowledge sharing. Additionally, being close to major hospitals like CHUM and CUSUM will streamline the execution of local clinical studies. These factors make Inspire Bio Innovations highly attractive for retaining our current talent and recruiting global experts.

Quotes

"We firmly believe that Inspire Bio Innovations is the ideal hub for nurturing the next generation of researchers and innovators who will propel the entire life sciences ecosystem forward. Montréal possesses all the attributes necessary to strengthen its role as one of the most dynamic and promising international centres in this field. In recent years, Québec has invested billions of dollars into enhancing its healthcare facilities, leading to significant medical breakthroughs. This new space, dedicated to innovation and precision medicine, will unite talented teams whose work will continue this tradition while facilitating the commercialization of discoveries. Over the past two years, we've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from stakeholders across the ecosystem, with a surge in inquiries confirming our vision and underscoring a genuine need for such a centre."—Normand Rivard, Managing Partner, Life Sciences and Innovation, Jadco Group.

"We are excited to pursue our activities within Inspire Bio Innovations, a cutting-edge hub that fosters exchanges and interactions with top-tier researchers and innovative entrepreneurs. The collaborative environment created by Jadco is ideal for advancing the development of therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of patients with cancer or autoimmune diseases, both in Québec and globally." —Patrick Tremblay, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer at Ability Biotherapeutics.

"Ability Biotherapeutics' addition to the Inspire Bio Innovations scientific hub once again demonstrates the excellence of this innovation centre dedicated to scientific research. This new partnership strengthens the project's leading role in biotechnology. We are delighted to see this promising collaboration take shape in Plateau-Mont-Royal."—Luc Rabouin, borough mayor of Montréal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal and member of Projet Montréal.

About Jadco Group

Founded in 1987, Jadco Group is a Québec-based real estate company that designs, develops and builds signature residential and industrial projects specifically for the life sciences ecosystem. Renowned for the high quality of its projects, which meet the most stringent ESG standards, Jadco and its institutional partners have accumulated 2 billion in investments in Québec. The company also acts as a property manager. www.jadcocorporation.com

About Ability Biologics

Ability Biologics is the next-generation biotherapeutics company developing logic-gated antibodies with exceptional contextual selectivity and stability, driving safer, more effective immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform, AbiLeap™, uses generative AI powered by one of the largest and exclusively held, therapeutically relevant human antibody databases, providing distinct insights for sequence space exploration. Combining AI with in vitro display and screening technologies, AbiLeap™ generates fully human antibodies that are conditionally activated and multi-specific, directing therapeutic targeting to specific cells and disease sites. This approach enables solutions for indications with high unmet clinical needs by reducing toxicity and significantly broadening the therapeutic window, maximizing treatment benefits. Ability's experienced team is committed to revolutionizing targeted therapeutics to transform patient outcomes and redefine industry standards. www.ability.bio

SOURCE Jadco Group

