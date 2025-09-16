TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - It's here, Canada! Starting today the McVeggie™ sandwich is now available at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country. Created specifically for Canadian palates, the McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables—including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn—seasoned to perfection and served with shredded lettuce and a creamy mayo-style sauce on a toasted sesame bun. For those craving a little extra kick, the Spicy Habanero McVeggie is also available, topped with McDonald's signature creamy Habanero sauce.

McDonald’s Canada welcomes the McVeggie at participating restaurants across Canada starting September 16. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"We received such a positive guest response when we tested the McVeggie in British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick earlier this year," says Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada. "Now, we're excited to introduce the McVeggie across Canada, bringing more variety and the bold, iconic McDonald's flavor to even more guests across Canada."

The McVeggie joins the Grilled Cheese Happy Meal® and a Lettuce and Tomato Snack Wrap® Happy Meal® as McDonald's Canada continues to grow its inclusive menu offerings. Earlier this year, the company also launched Oat Beverage for McCafé beverages which reflects the company's dedication to offering more variety and accommodating evolving guest preferences.

Starting today, guests will be able to enjoy the McVeggie à la carte or as part of an Extra Value Meal with McDonald's World Famous Fries™, made from 100% Canadian potatoes.

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada.

