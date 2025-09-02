Big news, Canada! The McVeggie™ sandwich will be coming to the Canadian menu nationwide starting on September 16th

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - It's official! Starting on September 16, the McVeggie™ sandwich will be rolled out nationally at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country. Following a tremendously positive response to the regional test earlier this year in British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick, the McVeggie will be officially joining the menu to offer Canadians even more delicious and inclusive choices.

Created specifically for the Canadian market, the McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables—including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn—seasoned to perfection and served with shredded lettuce and a creamy mayo-style sauce on a toasted sesame bun. For those craving a little extra kick, the Spicy Habanero McVeggie is also available, topped with McDonald's signature creamy Habanero sauce.

"Canadians asked for more options to meet modern lifestyles, and we listened," said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "The McVeggie isn't just a sandwich, it's a celebration of bold flavour and our commitment to serving all guests and their evolving tastes. This launch reflects McDonald's dedication to creating iconic moments with crave worthy menu items, for every Canadian."

The McVeggie will be joining a growing lineup of more inclusive menu options at McDonald's Canada, including a Grilled Cheese Happy Meal® and a Lettuce and Tomato Snack Wrap® Happy Meal®, both of which are available at participating restaurants starting September 16. Earlier this year, the company also launched Oat Beverage for select McCafé beverages. These additions reflect the company's dedication to offering more variety and accommodating evolving guest preferences.

"When we introduced the McVeggie in our restaurants during the test earlier this year, the response from guests was incredible. They appreciated having a veggie patty that delivered on both flavour and quality," said Kathy Damrell, Ontario McDonald's franchisee. "It's so rewarding to see how excited our guests were to have new menu options for every taste, and I'm thrilled that McDonald's Canada is now making it available across the country."

Starting September 16, guests will be able to enjoy the McVeggie à la carte or as part of an Extra Value Meal with McDonald's World Famous Fries™ made from 100% Canadian potatoes.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, with McDonald's restaurants serving nearly two million guests every day and employing almost 100,00 people across Canada. More than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,450 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining restaurants corporately owned and operated by McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited. Of the almost $2 billion spent on food and paper by McDonald's restaurants, over 80 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

