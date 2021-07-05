Ready, Set, Game! The Rec Room Is Now Open in Burnaby

Gamers will be able to focus on fun with VenueSafe TM , a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep its employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safety, these protocols include enhanced cleaning and safety signage throughout the facility.

Play Day and Night

The Rec Room Brentwood features a massive amusement area where gamers of all ages can play over 90 games.

Looking for the ultimate redemption? Credits earned and tracked on RFID wristbands can be redeemed at The Trophy Case , for great prizes and nostalgia-inspired treats and toys.

, for great prizes and nostalgia-inspired treats and toys. Kick it old school with classic favourites including pool, ping pong, Mario Kart , Atari Pong , and the World's Largest Pac-Man.

, , and the World's Largest Pac-Man. Feel the adrenaline in our High-Tech VRX motion-based car simulators and experience the track like a professional race car driver.

Join us in the live performance space for the best in local entertainment, including musical acts, comedy, DJs, trivia, and karaoke once provincial restrictions are lifted.

Got SCENE? The Rec Room guests can earn and redeem SCENE points, Canada's leading entertainment rewards program, on food and fun!

Great Food

Calling all foodies: The Rec Room Brentwood features multiple dining options with something for everyone. The full-service restaurant, Three10 , is inspired by the vastness and diversity of Canada , and its menu of Insta-worthy shareables and handcrafted dishes is sure to satisfy every appetite.

, is inspired by the vastness and diversity of , and its menu of Insta-worthy shareables and handcrafted dishes is sure to satisfy every appetite. Eat while you compete! The Shed features premium poutines, savoury snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes.

features premium poutines, savoury snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes. Fancy a drink? Between the main bar and The Shed , guests can choose from 16 draught beers on tap, including locally sourced brews, making it the perfect place for sports fans to share a bite and catch the game on multiple big screens. If beer isn't your choice of drink, there is also a wide selection of delicious wine and hand-crafted cocktails to sip.

, guests can choose from 16 draught beers on tap, including locally sourced brews, making it the perfect place for sports fans to share a bite and catch the game on multiple big screens. If beer isn't your choice of drink, there is also a wide selection of delicious wine and hand-crafted cocktails to sip. Searching for that perfect social setting? The Rec Room is the ideal spot for events, with a private dining room for celebrations, meetings, team building, corporate events and parties.

The Rec Room Brentwood spans approximately 44,000 square feet and is located directly below the new, soon-to-open Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood, anchoring Phase One of The Amazing Brentwood redevelopment. Both The Rec Room and VIP Cinemas will face onto a one-acre events plaza, which is the signature area of this master planned development. One of the most significant projects in North America, The Amazing Brentwood centre is situated at the corner of Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby, BC.

Cineplex currently operates eight other locations of The Rec Room in West Edmonton (AB), South Edmonton (AB), Calgary (AB), Winnipeg (MB), London (ON), Mississauga (ON), Toronto (ON) and St. John's (NFLD), with another location opening this summer in Barrie (ON). The Rec Room range in size from 30,000-50,000 square feet, with approximately half of the space devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and feature attractions. Cineplex also operates Playdium, an entertainment complex designed for teens, their friends and family, with locations in Brampton (ON), Whitby (ON) and Dartmouth (NS). For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures put in place, as well as all the fun features The Rec Room Brentwood has to offer, head to TheRecRoom.com.

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups and parties. While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians. For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media through Facebook (@TheRecRoomBurnaby), Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

