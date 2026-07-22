Readout - Prime Minister Carney convenes the Incident Response Group

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the wildfire situation across Canada.

The group was briefed on increased wildfire activity, with hundreds of active fires burning across the country in every province and territory. Canada is home to 28% of the world's boreal forest, and extreme heat waves and record-breaking dry conditions are resulting in one of the most intense wildfire seasons in our nation's history. They noted the devastating fires in Northwestern Ontario this month, where over 3,000 people from more than 12 communities, including a number of First Nations communities, have already been evacuated.

The group discussed the federal government's ongoing coordination with the Government of Ontario and First Nations leadership, including support provided in response to Ontario's Request for Federal Assistance for air evacuation operations. The Prime Minister outlined the federal government's actions to provide urgent assistance wherever required. Nearly 300 water bombers, helicopters, and reconnaissance and evacuation aircraft are actively supporting wildfire response operations. The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) also deployed four CC-130 Hercules aircraft to support 13 evacuation flights from Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope). Wildfire firefighters are using advanced data, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, drones, high-resolution radar imagery, and advanced thermal imaging to support real-time detection and mitigation efforts.

The Prime Minister reiterated the federal government's commitment to deploy every resource needed to keep Canadians safe. He underscored efforts across all levels of government to strengthen Canada's forest management and wildfire response capacity.

The group expressed their gratitude for the more than 5,300 firefighting personnel who have been deployed across the country this summer, as well as the other first responders, CAF personnel, Indigenous leadership, and local officials responding to wildfires. The Prime Minister recognised the generosity of Canadians who have welcomed evacuees, volunteered their time, and supported relief efforts through donations and local initiatives. He acknowledged the Government of Mexico for its support in helping combat wildfires, including its commitment to provide up to 200 firefighters in the coming weeks.

The Prime Minister urged those in affected areas to follow instructions from local authorities and asked that non-essential travel to impacted regions be avoided to keep accommodations available for evacuees and responders.

The Prime Minister directed ministers and senior officials to continue working closely with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners to support affected communities.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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