Readout - Prime Minister Carney concludes First Ministers' Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to update them on the latest in a series of unilateral United States trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's commitment to free and fair trade, as evidenced by Canada's new government signing more than 20 new economic and security partnerships. He discussed Canada's ongoing response to U.S. tariffs and the action taken by provinces, territories, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast to support our economy and defend Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families. The Prime Minister underscored that Canada remains ready to engage with the U.S. for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Prime Minister Carney commended premiers on the significant steps they have taken together, alongside the federal government, to unlock our natural resources, increase our energy capacity, and build critical infrastructure needed to ensure Canada's economy is stronger, more resilient, and more independent.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada's commitment to work relentlessly and take any measures necessary to build our strength at home and to support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families. He underscored that Canada is bigger, stronger, and more prosperous when we are united, and he looks forward to building on that conviction when the First Ministers meet again, in person, on July 23 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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