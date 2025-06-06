OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The two leaders discussed the longstanding relationship between Canada and India, including deep people-to-people ties and significant commercial links. Importantly, there was agreement to continued law enforcement dialogue and discussions addressing security concerns.

Prime Minister Carney extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend Canada's 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to meeting at the G7 Leaders' Summit later this month.

