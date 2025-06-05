OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

The leaders discussed deepening trade and defence co-operation. Prime Minister Carney emphasized Canada's role as a strong and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, including to ASEAN.

Prime Minister Carney and President Subianto agreed to stay in touch.

