Jun 05, 2025, 16:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.
The leaders discussed deepening trade and defence co-operation. Prime Minister Carney emphasized Canada's role as a strong and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, including to ASEAN.
Prime Minister Carney and President Subianto agreed to stay in touch.
