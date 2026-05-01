OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed progress on negotiations toward a free trade agreement between Canada and Mercosur – a trade bloc collectively representing the world's fifth-largest economy, with a combined GDP of more than $4 trillion.

The Prime Minister underscored Canada's role as a leading investor in Argentina's mining sector, and the opportunities to further expand this partnership across trade, critical minerals, energy, and investment. The leaders discussed the bilateral defence industrial relationship, and the potential for greater Canadian exports. They welcomed Argentina's upcoming participation in Operation NANOOK in Canada's North.

The leaders look forward to the FIFA World Cup, which begins next month and will be co-hosted by Canada. They agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]