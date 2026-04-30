OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - In the face of a rapidly changing global landscape, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building our strength at home and deepening our relationships with reliable partners around the world.

Over the past year, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has strengthened and expanded Canada's relationship with the European Union (EU) to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity for all. Last year, we forged the ambitious New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future and Security and Defence Partnership to deepen cooperation across the full spectrum of trade, technology, energy, and security. In February, Canada officially joined the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative – unlocking billions of dollars in opportunities and market access for Canada's defence industries, businesses, and workers. This weekend, Prime Minister Carney will participate in the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia – Canada's first-ever participation in the Summit and the first time a non-European leader will join.

To accelerate the work underway with our EU partners, Prime Minister Carney today announced that he intends to appoint the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson as Ambassador of Canada to the EU.

Mr. Wilkinson brings three decades of experience at the intersection of public policy, technology, and international economic engagement. During his time as the Member of Parliament for North Vancouver--Capilano, he served as Canada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Prior to entering politics, he was the Chief Executive Officer at a number of leading clean technology companies. Mr. Wilkinson also has previous experience in the public service, having served as a constitutional negotiator and federal-provincial relations specialist for the Province of Saskatchewan.

With his extensive career in public service and expertise in technology and investment, Mr. Wilkinson has the proven experience, judgement, and leadership to advance Canada's partnership with the EU. In his role, Mr. Wilkinson will work closely with John Hannaford, the Personal Representative of the Prime Minister to the EU.

The Prime Minister thanks the Honourable Stéphane Dion for his distinguished service and contributions as Canada's Special Envoy to the EU and Europe, and for his decades of service to Canadians.

Quote

"In a dangerous and divided world, Canada and Europe are long-standing and reliable partners, becoming ever closer in trade, energy, technology, and security. With his vast experience as a minister, entrepreneur, and businessperson, Jonathan Wilkinson will drive this mission to help create greater security, prosperity, and sustainability on both sides of the Atlantic."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Mr. Wilkinson will start his service in the role at the beginning of the summer.

In 2025, trade in Canada‑EU combined goods and services reached a value of $178.6 billion.

Canadian direct investment in the EU was $297 billion in 2024, with Canadian companies generating 275,000 jobs in EU Member States.

Canada‑EU bilateral merchandise trade increased by more than 77% between 2016 and 2025.

Biographical note

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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