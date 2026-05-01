OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in the government's plan to build Canada Strong for All. It provides a clear update on the strength of Canada's economy, giving Canadians confidence in our plan. It delivers targeted relief to make life more affordable, support workers, and accelerate the construction of homes and major infrastructure. It also strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while investing in strong, safe communities across the country.

Canadians deserve fair treatment and a system they can trust when they travel by air. Today, nearly 100,000 Air Passenger Protection complaints are sitting in backlog before the Canadian Transportation Agency and the number continues to grow. This is unacceptable and the government is taking action.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, today highlighted that the government will eliminate the backlog of air passenger complaints, and rebuild trust for travellers, as announced in the Spring Economic Update.

The backlog will be cleared by engaging a neutral, third-party dispute resolution organization, which will apply private sector know-how to settle complaints. Once decisions are rendered, carriers found to be at fault must comply with decisions and resolve cases with their customers quickly.

To improve transparency, the government is removing the obligation on passengers to maintain confidentiality in the complaints process.

To enhance accountability, the government is increasing the Canadian Transportation Agency's enforcement powers by allowing fines for systemic violations of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations to be issued for up to $1 million.

The government also intends to develop a more effective regulatory regime, so that rules are clearer and passengers are fairly and more quickly compensated when air travel does not go as planned.

In the coming weeks, the government will introduce legislation to advance these changes and Canadians will be able to have their say through consultations as the regulatory process progresses.

Resolution, transparency, and accountability are what Canadians deserve, and what we will deliver.

Quote

"For too long, Canadians have been left waiting while complaints pile up and accountability falls short. That ends now. We are clearing the backlog, strengthening enforcement, clarifying the regulations and ensuring airlines meet their obligations to passengers. Canadians deserve a system that works, and we are delivering it."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

The Government of Canada created the Air Passenger Protection Regulations in 2019 to establish minimum requirements for airlines to protect the rights of passengers in Canada, including compensation obligations.

The regulations create a set of minimum obligations from airlines towards passengers--however, the backlog of passenger complaints now sits at more than 97,000.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnonMinister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]