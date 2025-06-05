OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

The leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, including the importance of engagement, and agreed to regularize channels of communication between Canada and China.

The leaders also discussed trade between the two countries. They welcomed their trade ministers' meeting this week, during which Canada and China agreed to convene the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETC) at an early date to address outstanding trade issues. Prime Minister Carney took the opportunity to raise trade irritants affecting agriculture and agri-food products, including canola and seafood, as well as other issues, with Premier Li.

The leaders took note of recent bilateral engagement on fentanyl and other opioids, and committed their governments to working together to address the fentanyl crisis.

