GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), issued the following statement marking the National Day of Mourning:

"Millions of Canadians go to work every day expecting to return home safely. Many more are injured or become ill because of their work. High-risk sectors such as road transportation and construction continue to be among the hardest hit. This underscores the importance of strong, consistent protections for workers across jurisdictions, because everyone has the right to a healthy and safe working environment.

On this National Day of Mourning, we remember and honour the workers who have lost their lives, been injured or been made ill because of their work. We also acknowledge the loved ones, family members and friends of workers who have been impacted by workplace tragedies.

Workers have built and continue to build Canada strong. They deserve more than gratitude; they deserve protection, accountability, and the assurance that their health and safety will never be treated as secondary in the workplace.

Canada's government is focused on working with provinces and territories to harmonize safety requirements across Canada, to strengthen health and safety protections that reflect the realities workers face today. It requires all of us to work together to keep learning, keep listening to unions and broader labour community, and keep improving how we protect workers.

We all have a part in strengthening the workplace to be safer, fairer, and healthier; because advancing workplace health and safety in Canada is one of the most meaningful ways to honour their memory."

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]