OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Scholz highlighted the successes of Hannover Messe, the world's leading trade show for industrial technology, for which Canada is the Partner Country for 2025.

The two leaders discussed the importance of reliable partners working together to protect transatlantic security and deepen economic ties, particularly in the current global trade context. The Prime Minister shared his plan to fight the United States' unjustified trade actions against Canada, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and build Canada's economy.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Scholz underscored the close bilateral relationship between Canada and Germany, and they agreed to remain in close contact.

