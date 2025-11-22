JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Støre on his re-election in September. As NATO Allies, Nordic partners, and members of the Arctic Council, Prime Minister Carney underscored the close and growing relationship between Canada and Norway.

The leaders discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation and catalyse new partnerships between Canada and Norway in trade, investment, clean energy, critical minerals, technology, aerospace, and across the defence supply chain. As Canada diversifies its trade, launches major nation-building projects, increases its defence spending, and attracts greater investment into our economy, Prime Minister Carney emphasised opportunities to accelerate commercial ties.

The prime ministers discussed pressing global challenges, including Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Støre agreed to remain in close contact.

