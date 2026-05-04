YEREVAN, Armenia, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Meloni welcomed progress on commitments to deepen their bilateral relationship, set out in their joint statement at last year's G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Building on the success of many recent high-level visits and trade missions, the leaders discussed opportunities for further cooperation in critical minerals, energy, digital technologies, and secure supply chains.

The prime ministers discussed the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank. Prime Minister Carney underscored that this new multilateral institution will mobilise private capital to scale up defence industries at speed and bolster collective security.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Meloni reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and underlined the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace. They also discussed the conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the need for de‑escalation, humanitarian access, and the protection of civilians.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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