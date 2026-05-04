YEREVAN, Armenia, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the situation on the ground in Ukraine, including battlefield developments, and President Zelenskyy's ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney highlighted Canada's new contribution of approximately $270 million (US$200 million) toward critical military capabilities sourced from the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to continue providing military, financial, and other support to Ukraine. The leaders also discussed means to further escalate pressure on Russia to engage in good-faith negotiations.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to stand by Ukraine through reconstruction and encouraged continued progress on key governance reforms.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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