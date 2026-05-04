YEREVAN, Armenia, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Costa for the invitation to attend the Summit. He noted that Canada's participation at the Summit as the first non-European country is a reflection of the strong and growing relationship between Canada and Europe. Over the last year, Canada and the European Union (EU) have moved with speed and ambition to deepen their New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future, and they will further accelerate those efforts. This will build on the Security and Defence Partnership and Canada's participation in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative – the first non-European country to do so.

The leaders discussed deepening collaboration in priority areas such as secure supply chains, critical minerals, energy, and digital technologies. Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada's competitive advantages in these sectors.

Prime Minister Carney, President Costa, and President von der Leyen agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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