YEREVAN, Armenia, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Building on their commitment made last year to double two-way trade, the leaders discussed strengthening economic ties in defence, energy, and infrastructure, as well as deepening cooperation on artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty. They recognised the significant potential to enhance defence industry cooperation through Canada's participation in the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.

The prime ministers reaffirmed their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and underscored the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace.

The leaders discussed the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank. Prime Minister Carney noted its potential to transform defence-related small and medium‑sized enterprises and reinforce allied industrial capacity.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Sánchez agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]