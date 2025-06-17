KANANASKIS, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney shared with President Zelenskyy a series of new measures to support Ukraine, including a new major sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet and energy revenues; an additional $2 billion in new military support to Ukraine, with funding for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles, among other capabilities; and the newly announced disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan in funding to Ukraine, to help rebuild its infrastructure and public systems.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada's call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, in line with U.S-led efforts. He affirmed Canada's support for Ukraine and the leaders agreed on the imperative for a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact.

