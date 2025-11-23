JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on South Africa's successful hosting of the first G20 Leaders' Summit on the African continent and reiterated Canada's strong support for South Africa's G20 Presidency. The leaders recognised the alignment of Canada's G7 and South Africa's G20 priorities this year, particularly on economic growth and stability, energy security, AI, and critical minerals supply chains.

In their meeting, Prime Minister Carney and President Ramaphosa focused on ways to expand the economic partnership between their nations. First, the leaders announced the launch of discussions for a Canada-South Africa Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA), to create a more predictable environment for two-way investment. A FIPA will enable Canadian firms to access the South African market and attract new capital into Canada from South African investors. Second, they welcomed the opening of FinDev Canada's new office in Cape Town in 2026, which will expand Canadian financing in South Africa and support fast-growing businesses across the continent. Third, they welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Canada-South Africa Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which will deepen bilateral collaboration in energy security. Fourth, the leaders announced that Canada will welcome a trade mission from South Africa next year. The delegation will participate in the Ag in Motion trade fair in Saskatchewan, which will bring together international and Canadian leaders in agriculture innovation.

Prime Minister Carney emphasised Canada's strengths in clean and conventional energy and emerging technologies, and underscored opportunities for Canadian firms to contribute to South Africa's economic development goals. President Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa's public endorsement of the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and Roadmap, enabling deeper collaboration to build shared supply chains.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed global and regional challenges, including ongoing cooperation on wildfire management.

Prime Minister Carney and President Ramaphosa agreed to remain in close contact and to accelerate new opportunities in the Canada-South Africa partnership.

