Readout -Prime Minister Carney meets with President of France Emmanuel Macron

PARIS, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his bilateral visit to France.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron reaffirmed the strength of the Canada-France relationship and their shared commitment to economic growth and security.

The leaders discussed deepening bilateral trade and investment in energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies, and other key sectors. To that end, they underlined progress on aerospace cooperation, noting France's recent acquisition of two additional DHC 515 water bomber aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada in Calgary, Alberta.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to advance shared defence and security priorities. They underscored the signing of a new General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) between Canada and France. This agreement will help unlock procurement contracts, strengthen defence and industrial cooperation, create new opportunities for Canadian workers and companies, and deliver benefits to Canada's economy.

The two leaders emphasised collaboration on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum. They underlined the recent joint statement to deepen collaboration in research, innovation, talent development, and resilient supply chains.

Ahead of the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian next week, the leaders agreed to continue working together in support of France's G7 Presidency priorities, notably to address global macroeconomic imbalances, strengthen economic security, including energy infrastructure, and ensure robust coordination on AI safety.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed ongoing geopolitical challenges, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and their commitment to working with partners toward a just and lasting peace. They welcomed Canada's commitment to provide $100 million in food and medical assistance to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, during her participation in a high-level conference earlier today in Paris.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to meeting again in Évian next week.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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