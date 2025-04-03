OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss Canada's co-ordinated response to the United States' auto and reciprocal tariffs. The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King's Privy Council, Dominic LeBlanc.

Canada's First Ministers condemned the ongoing imposition of tariffs, which put thousands of good-paying jobs in both Canada and the U.S. at risk. While some important elements of the Canada-U.S. relationship have been preserved, Prime Minister Carney noted that the U.S. trade action will cause profound economic damage.

First Ministers discussed how Canada is responding to the latest U.S. tariffs and defending the Canadian economy. Prime Minister Carney consulted with premiers on a response that maximizes impacts in the U.S., minimizes impacts on Canadians, and avoids escalating a trade crisis that Canada has worked hard to prevent. Canada will ensure that the proceeds of retaliatory tariffs will support workers and businesses affected by the U.S. tariffs. The Prime Minister noted the importance of maintaining resolve and unity as we confront this challenge.

Prime Minister Carney shared updates with premiers on his recent conversations with U.S. and other international partners, including the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Prime Minister Carney committed to continuing to meet with the premiers in the weeks ahead.

