On October 21, 2024, a class action was certified by order of the B.C. Supreme Court in Bosco v. Mentor Worldwide LLC and Johnson & Johnson Inc., S.C.B.C. Action No. VLC S-190084 (the "National Class Action") relating to Mentor MemoryGel™ silicone gel-filled breast implants ("Mentor Silicone Breast Implants"). While the Class Action was started in British Columbia, it includes Canadian residents in all provinces and territories.

The Class or Class Members includes all persons who were implanted with Mentor Silicone Breast Implants in Canada between October 19, 2006 to October 21, 2024 (the "Class" or "Class Members").

Certification is not a settlement or resolution of the National Class Action. It is the completion of the first major procedural step in a class action – certification of common issues and the class – that will advance towards a common issues trial, if the case is not resolved prior to trial.

The National Class Action alleges that Mentor Silicone Breast Implants may cause specific connective tissue disorders and breast implant illness.

While none of the allegations have been proven, the Court has certified 12 common issues that should be decided in common for all Class Members. The common issues relate to whether the Mentor Silicone Breast Implants can cause specific connective tissue disorders and/or breast implant illness and, if so, whether the Defendants breached their duty to class members in its post-market surveillance and/or monitoring of the Mentor Silicone Breast Implants with respect to those conditions, and, by extension, whether the Defendants' acts or omissions were negligent or in breach of Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, S.B.C. 2004 and/or Competition Act, R.S.C., c. C-34 (federal).

None of the claims against the Defendants have been proven. The Defendants vigorously deny all of the allegations made in the Class Action, they deny any liability, fault or wrongdoing regarding the claims, and they intend to defend the class action.

If a person falls within the class definition approved by the Court, then they are automatically included in the Class and do not have to do anything to participate.

If a person does not want to be part of the National Class Action, they must complete an Opt Out Form by the deadline of August 11, 2025, which can be found on Class Counsel's website at https://rhelaw.com/class-action/mentor-breast-implants-2/.

For more information, or to review the long-form notice regarding certification of the class action, please visit {website} or contact Class Counsel: Rice Harbut Elliott LLP at (604) 682-3771 and [email protected]

