A settlement has been approved by the Court in the class action Ruckman v. Biotrade Canada Ltd. et al., S.C.B.C. No. VLC S-1914497.

SETTLEMENT

A settlement has been approved by the Court in the class action Ruckman v. Biotrade Canada Ltd. et al., S.C.B.C. No. VLC S-1914497. Settlement Funds of approximately $2,734,485 (after legal fees, claims administration costs and disbursements are deducted) are available to pay all eligible claimants who make a claim. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing or fault by any of the Defendants.

If you purchased or ingested U-Dream in Canada on or after August 18, 2014, you are eligible to make one of two types of claims:

REFUND CLAIM: Class Members claiming refunds may be entitled to payments of $15 or more with proof of purchase.



PERSONAL INJURY CLAIM: Class Members with personal injuries may be entitled to payments ranging from $1,000 to $40,000 , depending on the type of injury they sustained. In addition, Class Members with personal injuries may be entitled to payments for disability, periods of unemployment, or other out-of-pocket losses.

DEADLINE FOR MAKING CLAIM

The deadline for making a claim is March 3, 2025. Complete the Claim Form online by going to the website www.udreamsettlement.ca or by mail by contacting the claims administrator:

UDreamSettlement

c/o RicePoint Administration, Inc.

P.O. Box 3355

London, ON N6A 4K3

If you do not make a claim, you will not get any money and you will give up the right to get money in the future.

MORE INFORMATION OR QUESTIONS

If you are not sure whether you are included as a Class Member for the purposes of settlement, you can ask for free help by visiting www.udreamsettlement.ca for more information or send an email to [email protected].

For more information or a copy of the Settlement Agreement, go to the following website:

www.udreamsettlement.ca.

You may also contact Class Counsel at [email protected] or via mail at the address below.

Suite #820 - 980 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 0C8

