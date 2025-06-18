A patented propulsion technology positions Reaction Dynamics as a leader in dedicated orbital launch services, rapid replenishment, and reconstitution of satellite constellations.

This funding accelerates the path to the company's first suborbital demonstration flight and the commercialization of its launcher, aimed at commercial and defense satellite markets.

LE BOURGET, France, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reaction Dynamics, a Canadian aerospace company based in Québec, announces the closing of its CAD $14 million Series A funding round. This round supports the next phase of development of its hybrid propulsion system, with a first suborbital demonstration flight planned for this winter. The announcement was made at the 2025 International Paris Air Show (SIAE) in Le Bourget.

Reaction Dynamics is redefining access to space with a new generation of hybrid launchers. Its technology, designed for deployment from mobile launch infrastructure, offers unprecedented operational flexibility. This innovation serves the commercial sector by enabling fast and efficient replenishment and reconstitution of constellations. It also supports national security applications, including hypersonic platforms.

Its hybrid propulsion system, combining solid fuel and liquid oxidizer, stands out for its simplicity, safety, and operational flexibility. The innovative rocket engine drastically simplifies the propulsion architecture, comprising only about a dozen parts compared to nearly 15,000 in traditional liquid-fueled engines. This type of fuel and oxidizer eliminates explosion risks, increasing safety during both ground and flight operations.

Reaction Dynamics' Aurora-8 rocket targets the growing market of small satellites under 200 kilograms, offering affordable, rapid, and precise launches into targeted orbits. The company aims to serve both commercial and defense markets. Since its founding in 2017, Reaction Dynamics has successfully completed all major validation milestones of its now-patented technology, with full-system testing underway and a maiden flight expected this winter.

This new investment adds to a CAD $10 million grant from the Government of Québec announced last week, as well as previous seed funding, tax credits, and other public support, bringing the total funds raised to date to CAD $38 million. This substantial injection marks a turning point in the company's growth, allowing it to accelerate operations and scale its launch solutions internationally, at a time when space sovereignty is emerging as a strategic national issue.

Quote:

"We have a clear growth trajectory, with engine testing underway to validate our hybrid propulsion system. A suborbital demonstration flight is scheduled for this winter – a key milestone to demonstrate our technology under real conditions, even though engine reliability is already proven. This funding round will move us closer to commercial deployment and solidify our role as a key player in the Quebec and Canadian space ecosystem," said Bachar Elzein, CEO and CTO of Reaction Dynamics.

About Reaction Dynamics

Reaction Dynamics is a Quebec-based aerospace company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Longueuil. It specializes in the design of hybrid rockets. With its patented technology that simplifies and secures space launches, Reaction Dynamics offers flexible, cost-effective solutions to quickly deploy small commercial and defense satellites into orbit. The company is contributing to building a dynamic space sector in Quebec while addressing the growing global demand for rapid, on-demand access to space.

