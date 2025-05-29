OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Reaction Dynamics (RDX) and Galaxia are proud to announce the signing of a multi-launch contract, unveiled today at CANSEC — Canada's largest and most important defence and security trade show. This agreement marks a historic milestone for Canada's space sector, as it represents the first commercial contract to fly Canadian satellites aboard Canadian launch vehicles.

The contract secures multiple launches aboard Reaction Dynamics' Aurora-8 launch system, providing Galaxia with dedicated access to space to expand its capacity to deliver reliable, turnkey missions through their MissionOneTM service. Significantly, the agreement includes Aurora-8's maiden flight — a powerful demonstration of the technical confidence placed in Reaction Dynamics and its breakthrough hybrid-propulsion technology.

For Reaction Dynamics, this contract kick-starts its commercial activities, confirming the market demand for Aurora-8 and establishing the company as a key player in the growing commercial space launch market. It also solidifies a long-standing partnership with Galaxia — a relationship initially catalyzed by the Canadian Space Agency — and contributes to the strengthening of Canada's sovereign space launch capabilities.

"This agreement marks a defining moment for Reaction Dynamics — it officially launches our commercial journey and validates the market's confidence in Aurora-8, including its first flight to orbit," said Bachar Elzein, CEO & CTO of Reaction Dynamics. "We are proud to advance sovereign space access for Canada and to help foster a resilient, innovative domestic space ecosystem alongside Galaxia. It is a historic privilege to fly the first commercial Canadian satellite on a Canadian rocket."

As part of this campaign, Galaxia will launch Lancer-1, the pilot mission of its future connectivity constellation, along with multiple hosted payload missions supporting domestic and international clients through its MissionOneTM turnkey space service.

"This partnership gives Galaxia the launch flexibility and momentum needed to support our growing MissionOne service" said Arad Gharagozli, CEO of Galaxia. "We're excited to be part of a Canadian-led effort that is transforming access to space and driving global innovation."

"The contractualization of these future launches with Reaction Dynamics is also a key building block in Galaxia's broader technological roadmap," Gharagozli added. "It gives us the cadence and capacity needed to scale our MissionOne service, expand our offerings, and support a growing range of customers looking to access space with speed and confidence."

This multi-launch agreement reflects the momentum and maturity of Canada's space industry, where domestic collaboration is unlocking sovereign capabilities, economic growth, and international leadership. It is a historic first that strengthens national self-reliance and marks Canada's emergence as a full-spectrum spacefaring nation.

About Reaction Dynamics (RDX)

Reaction Dynamics is a Canadian aerospace company reshaping access to space with a new generation of hybrid launch vehicles—ultra-responsive, reliable, and stockpiled solutions designed for rapid deployment and in-space loitering. Its Aurora launch platform leverages a mobile infrastructure to offer unmatched flexibility for constellation replenishment, reconstitution, and defence applications. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of Canada and its allies, Aurora bridges cutting-edge commercial innovation with tactically responsive launch capabilities, ensuring readiness in an increasingly contested domain.

About Galaxia

Galaxia is a Canadian company developing advanced satellite communications solutions, with a focus on building scalable constellations that enhance global connectivity and data services.

For media inquiries, please contact: Reaction Dynamics Media Contact, Email: [email protected]; Galaxia Media Contact, Email: [email protected]