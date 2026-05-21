Agreement establishes framework to explore strategic investment and industrial collaboration supporting the future growth of Canada's launch sector across light-responsive & medium lift

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Reaction Dynamics and Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. today announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore strategic investment in Reaction Dynamics as part of Hanwha Ocean's broader commitment to supporting the long-term growth of high-potential Canadian companies through a dedicated venture capital fund.

Hanwha Ocean (CNW Group/Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.)

The collaboration forms part of Hanwha Ocean's broader industrial participation and long-term economic value strategy associated with its bid for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). Through its planned venture capital fund, Hanwha Ocean aims to support the scaling, commercialization, and global competitiveness of innovative Canadian companies.

The collaboration also reflects the growing importance of integrated space and maritime capabilities for Canada and its allies. As defence operations increasingly depend on resilient, pan-domain awareness and connectivity, sovereign launch capacity can play an enabling role in supporting maritime security, Arctic surveillance, undersea operations, and allied interoperability across domains.

Reaction Dynamics is currently developing responsive, deployable orbital launch systems designed to support sovereign and allied access to space from Canada and allied territories. The company's long-term roadmap includes scalable launch architectures spanning responsive light-lift capability and storable medium-lift systems.

"This agreement represents an important step in strengthening Canada's sovereign launch ecosystem and building the long-term industrial relationships required to support the future of responsive, scalable space infrastructure, in particular, when it comes to medium lift," said Bachar Elzein, CEO and CTO of Reaction Dynamics.

"Reaction Dynamics represents the kind of innovative Canadian company we are keen to support as we build our long-term presence in Canada's industrial ecosystem," says Glenn Copeland, CEO of Hanwha Defence Canada.

This announcement was made during an industry reception hosted at Reaction Dynamics' newly expanded headquarters following Space Canada's Horizons conference, bringing together stakeholders from across Canada's space, defence, industrial, and investment communities.

The event included attendance from leaders and representatives across the Canadian space and defence ecosystem, including Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell & Vice President Stéphanie Durand, Brigadier-General Christopher Horner of 3 Canadian Space Division, as well as senior leadership from CAF, DND, CSA, KASA, DRDC, BDC, Calian, Canadian academia, allied industry partners, and members of the broader Canadian space and defence ecosystem. The reception highlighted growing momentum around Canada's sovereign and responsive launch ecosystem and broader opportunities for allied industrial cooperation.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties will explore potential strategic investment activities, commercialization opportunities, and broader industrial collaboration initiatives aligned with long-term Canadian industrial development objectives, aimed at supporting Reaction Dynamics' long-term growth, commercialization, and market expansion within Canada's industrial ecosystem.

About Reaction Dynamics

Reaction Dynamics is a leading Canadian aerospace and defence company developing sovereign, responsive, and containerized orbital launch systems designed for deployability, scalability, and allied operational resilience. Headquartered in Longueuil, Quebec, the company is advancing Canadian-developed launch technologies supporting commercial, civil, and national security missions across small and medium lift.

About Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean is a leading global shipbuilder with more than four decades of experience delivering complex naval and commercial shipbuilding programs. Supported by its large-scale, integrated shipyard in Geoje, South Korea that spans 5 square kilometres and has more than 31,000 employees, the company combines proven industrial capacity with operational expertise to deliver modern, in-service naval platforms backed by a resilient through-life support model.

Since its establishment in 1973, Hanwha Ocean has delivered more than 1,400 vessels worldwide. The company has developed deep expertise in the design, construction, and in-service support of submarines and surface combatants for the Republic of Korea Navy, producing approximately 45 commercial and naval vessels annually.

SOURCE Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.

Media Contact: Christine Harvey, MERCURE, [email protected], (514) 700-5550 ext. 103