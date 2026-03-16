Longueuil-based launch company awarded under the Government of Canada's Launch the North initiative to develop domestically deployable, containerized orbital launch capability

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has selected Reaction Dynamics under its $105M Launch the North initiative, administered through the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, to advance the development of a domestically deployable ultra-responsive orbital launch capability. Reaction Dynamics welcomes the decision and looks forward to supporting the Government of Canada in developing sovereign access to space.

Rendering of Reaction Dynamics’ transportable and containerized launch capabilities. (CNW Group/Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.)

Under the program, Reaction Dynamics has been awarded an initial $8.3M tranche under Phase 1 of the Responsive Light-Lift stream, supporting the company's development roadmap toward a maiden orbital launch targeted for 2028. The award also establishes eligibility for subsequent Phase 2 and Phase 3 selections under the program, subject to milestone progression and future awards.

Bachar Elzein, Chief Executive Officer of Reaction Dynamics, commented: "We are honored to be selected under Launch the North -- an initiative that reflects the Government of Canada's clear commitment to securing sovereign access to space."

"Launch capability is foundational national infrastructure for a country like Canada, yet it remains a capability we do not currently possess. Our objective, aligned with that of the Government, is to help close that strategic gap by developing a transportable, containerized launch system capable of deploying and sustaining critical space assets when and where they are needed most."

"This is a vision our team has been working toward for nearly a decade, and we are encouraged to see that effort recognized through this award."

The Launch the North challenge is structured across multiple development pathways, including Responsive Light-Lift and Medium-Lift tracks, designed to progressively mature domestic launch capabilities from early concept validation through to operational demonstration.

The initiative will support the development of launch systems capable of deploying critical space assets across Canadian territory. As reliance on space-based infrastructure expands across communications, navigation, environmental monitoring, emergency response, and national security domains, reliable access to orbit has become a strategic component of national resilience.

Reaction Dynamics will advance its storable propulsion systems and modular launch architecture to support a transportable, containerized orbital launch capability. Designed for deployment in remote and complex environments, the system reduces dependence on fixed launch infrastructure and enables responsive & distributed operations across sovereign territory.

All propulsion development, systems integration, and advanced manufacturing activities will remain based in Canada, ensuring that the technologies and expertise developed through this effort directly strengthen the nation's aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Together, these capabilities contribute to high-skilled employment, reinforce domestic supply chains, and support Canada's long-term technological independence. While rooted in aerospace engineering, many of the underlying technologies, including advanced materials, additive manufacturing, control systems, and propulsion development, will generate broader spillover benefits throughout Canada's industrial base.

A domestic launch capability also strengthens allied partnerships by adding resilience, responsiveness, and redundancy within a trusted international framework. As development progresses, Reaction Dynamics will continue working closely with federal stakeholders and Canadian industry partners to advance the system toward operational readiness and commercial launch cadence beginning in 2028–2029.

By enabling the responsive deployment of space infrastructure from Canadian territory, the Launch the North initiative represents a meaningful step toward strengthening Canada's role within allied space operations while reinforcing national technological sovereignty.

About Reaction Dynamics

Reaction Dynamics is a Quebec-based aerospace company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Longueuil. It specializes in the design of hybrid rockets. With its patented technology that simplifies and secures space launches, Reaction Dynamics offers flexible, cost-effective solutions to quickly deploy small commercial and defense satellites into orbit. The company is contributing to building a dynamic space sector in Quebec while addressing the growing global demand for rapid, on-demand access to space.

SOURCE Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.

For more information : Sabrina Sévigny, Conseillère, MERCURE, [email protected], (514) 991-4148