Reaction Dynamics Achieves Breakthrough: Successful Completion of Regen-Cooled Hybrid Rocket Engine Development Testing

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Reaction Dynamics is thrilled to report the successful completion of a thirty-second hot fire, featuring the demonstration of a regeneratively cooled nozzle. This hot firing marks the conclusion of the development testing phase for the RE-101 hybrid rocket engine.

30 seconds test firing of the RE-101, December the 18th 2023. Joliette, Québec (CNW Group/Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.)

This achievement represents a crucial milestone for the company as it advances in its efforts towards the qualification of its rocket technology. Designed and built by Reaction Dynamics, the RE-101 underwent its inaugural test in early 2021 and is the first hybrid propulsion system to ever have a regeneratively-cooled thrust chamber assembly. This cutting-edge design serves as an effective mitigation strategy against nozzle erosion in hybrid propulsion systems, preventing performance degradation throughout the ascent phase of the flight.

Bachar Elzein, CEO & CTO, expressed his confidence in the functionality of the rocket engine according to its design, stating, "The successful validation of regenerative cooling holds considerable significance; this test allowed us to address the last major technical risk in our propulsion system, thereby concluding our development testing phase. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team." He further added, "We can now progress to the subsequent phase with confidence. All involved should take pride in this achievement."

Maxime Goulet-Bourdon, co-founder and COO, expressed his excitement, stating, "We're one step closer to our goal of launching the first Canadian orbital rocket, and the world's most efficient hybrid rocket engine. The gradual technology development performed over the last 5 years allowed us to achieve this world first."

This thirty-second hot fire test, from ignition sequence to shutdown, represents the culmination of three years of development, testing and demonstrations on the RE-101 program. During this period, the company has conducted over fifty hot fires, covering four design iterations. This rigorous regimen aimed to gather essential data for anchoring performance models, validating ignition parameters, assessing fuel characteristics, and determining the restartability of the system. All these efforts collectively contribute to the comprehensive validation of the overall design.

The focus now turns to preparations for qualification testing, with an inaugural flight scheduled to take place within the framework of the Aurora test program in the last quarter of 2024.

About The Technology

All rockets, as opposed to air-breathing jet engines, must carry both the fuel and oxidizer essential for the combustion reaction. The innovation behind hybrid rockets lies in their approach of storing the oxidizer in liquid form and the fuel as a solid, a configuration that necessitates only a single liquid containment and delivery system. This streamlined design not only simplifies manufacturing and reduces costs but also eliminates the complexities and expenses associated with intricate turbomachinery.

Initial research into hybrid rocket technology dates to the early 1930s. Despite being acknowledged for its enhanced safety and reduced environmental impact compared to conventional liquid-fueled rocket engines, the broad adoption of this technology in the launch sector has been impeded by operational and performance limitations. A notable scientific advancement by Reaction Dynamics has addressed their deficiencies, particularly during prolonged burn periods, thereby mitigating the decline in overall system effectiveness. This key development has enabled the engineering of hybrid rocket engines that meet the necessary performance thresholds to reach orbit.

About Reaction Dynamics

Founded in 2017, as a result of a scientific breakthrough addressing the performance limitations of currently available hybrid rocket propulsion, Reaction Dynamics (RDX) is a rocket manufacturing company with a mission to facilitate routine space access by introducing one of the most responsive, safe, and cost-effective launch vehicles ever created. The cornerstone of the company's innovation lies in its revolutionary launch technology, which harnesses a novel hybrid propulsion system, significantly reducing the cost and environmental impact associated with access to Space when compared to prevailing methods. Reaction Dynamics' initial demonstration suborbital launch vehicle is currently set for its inaugural flight in the last quarter of 2024 as part of the Aurora test program.

SOURCE Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc.