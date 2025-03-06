RCMP working with FBI for the capture of Ryan Wedding

OTTAWA, ON , March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The FBI announced today an increase in the maximum reward for the capture of Ryan James Wedding, the alleged leader of a Mexican Cartel-linked criminal network.

A reward of up to $10 million USD was announced for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding, who also goes by the names:

"Giant"

"Public Enemy"

"El Jefe"

Wedding will also be placed on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Wedding was charged in an original indictment with running a continuing criminal enterprise, murder, and conspiring to possess, distribute, and export cocaine.

Law enforcement involved in this investigation is aware of past and current attempts to intimidate/threaten witnesses by the Wedding organization and affiliates. Any attempt to intimidate or threaten a witness will be investigated thoroughly and those found committing these offences will be prosecuted.

The RCMP and FBI worked together for over a year to target a Mexican Cartel-linked criminal network. This network has been moving large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from Central and South America via the United States to Canada and overseas. It also has been commissioning murders across North America, and laundering significant proceeds of crime.

RCMP Federal Policing worked closely with the FBI during the investigation and acted as a crucial link to Canadian law enforcement, including Niagara Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, Sûreté du Québec, and Peel Regional Police.

"Ryan Wedding continues to pose one of the largest organized crime threats to Canada, even as a fugitive. We will continue to work with our US and Mexico counterparts in the search for Wedding. Never has it been more important than now to ensure our continued collaboration with our international partners to tackle the threats we face and prevent transnational crime from hurting everyday Canadians and our allies." – Liam Price, Director General, International Special Services

"The RCMP is serious about going after the leaders of these drug trafficking organizations. Through collaborative efforts with the FBI, we have disrupted a major organized crime group. We will continue to work with the FBI, as well as our Canadian police partner agencies, to work towards ensuring the safety and security of our communities and citizens." – Chief Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand, Director General, Serious and Organized Crime and Border Integrity

Organized crime extends beyond borders and is constantly developing new ways to thwart the law. Partnerships, such as the one with the FBI, allow the RCMP to join forces to disrupt criminal activity.

Appeal to the public

Any member of the public with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Wedding is asked to contact the FBI by phone (voice, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or text) at +1-424 495-0614. If you are located outside of the United States, you may also visit the nearest U.S., Canadian, or Mexican Embassy or Consulate. If you are in the United States, you can also contact the local FBI field office.

Do you have information on the illegal activities of individuals or groups of individuals? Contact the RCMP or your local police department.

https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2025/03/rcmp-working-fbi-capture-ryan-wedding

RCMP Media Relations, 613-843-5999