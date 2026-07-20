RCMP unveils new look for front-line vehicles

The new look features white doors on a black base, with graphics that emphasize highly-visible, reflective elements to improve recognition in all conditions – day or night, rural or urban, and across Canada's varied climates. The black and white colour scheme draws inspiration from earlier RCMP police vehicle designs, connecting the modern fleet to the organization's long history of serving Canadians as the national police force.

Provinces, territories, and municipalities will have the option to include local identifiers based on regional needs.

The redesigned vehicles will begin appearing on Canadian roads later this summer. The vehicles will roll out gradually as older units are replaced once they reach fleet criteria for replacement, ensuring a cost-effective approach and uninterrupted policing services. During this transition, both the existing and new look vehicles will operate side-by-side.

To learn more about the updated rebrand, visit our website.

Quote

"This new look prioritizes visibility and public safety. It ensures our vehicles are instantly recognizable as police - in any community and in any circumstance - while respecting the RCMP's long-standing identity and proud history serving communities across the country."

Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/07/4355160

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contacts: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999