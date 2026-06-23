Media Advisory: RCMP Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to the Musical Ride stables in advance of the RCMP Canadian Sunset Ceremonies and the Canadian tour.

Media will have the opportunity to:

interview three first-generation Canadian troop members Cst. Jack Tan Cpl. Amrit Gill Cst. Keelian Chicoisne

interview our Chief Instructor, Sgt. Derek Quilley

watch a warm-up and/or rehearsal

tour the stables

capture photos and videos

Date: June 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: 1 Sandridge Road, Ottawa

Notes to Media:

Access to the event will be limited and restricted. Media representatives must register in advance by contacting RCMP Media Relations at [email protected] by June 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

by June 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Interviews can be scheduled upon request or on site.

About Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

We're pleased to offer four family-friendly performances on June 25, 26, 27 and 28. The show begins every night at 7:00 p.m. Each show features special guests: the combined pipe bands of the RCMP and Ottawa Police Service, the Capital Cowgirls and the Governor General's Foot Guards Band and ends with a performance by the world-famous Musical Ride.

Admission is free. Arrive early to get a good spot and check out our RCMP and partner booths and food vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the performance.

The Musical Ride performs in communities across Canada, raising funds for local charities and organizations. This year, the Musical Ride tour will be travelling in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. View the schedule.

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/06/4354297

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Media Contact: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999